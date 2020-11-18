PSAC Votes to Cancel Winter Sports Season

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – On November 18, the PSAC announced the cancellation of all mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports. The decision was voted on by the league’s Board of Directors.

The decision does leave the door open for some sports to potentially continue competition if there is sufficient interest from member institutions.

Read the full statement here.

At Clarion University, the decision will affect men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and women’s indoor track. The decision on the status of Clarion University’s wrestling program, which competes in the Mid-American Conference, is separate from the PSAC decision to cancel winter sports.

Later this week, Clarion University will release a statement indicating the status of all of its athletic programs’ participation in winter athletics.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.