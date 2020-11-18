Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peach Almond Bars

These delicious treats will become a new family favorite!

Ingredients

1 tube (16-1/2 ounces) refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1 jar (18 ounces) peach preserves



1-1/2 cups slivered almonds, divided4 egg whites1/2 cup sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Let dough stand at room temperature 5-10 minutes to soften. Press into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

-Spread preserves over crust. Sprinkle with 3/4 cup almonds. In a large bowl, beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, on high until stiff glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved.

-Spread meringue evenly over almonds. Sprinkle with remaining almonds. Bake 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack. Store in the refrigerator.

