Clarion County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Additional Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 18, that there were 6,339 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 281,852. This is the highest daily increase of cases.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/18/20 – 6,339

11/17/20 – 5,900



11/16/20 – 4,47611/15/20 – 5,19911/14/20 – 5,55111/13/20 – 5,53111/12/20 – 5,488

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1,277 54 1,331 32 Butler 3,108 110 3,218 48 Clarion 556 14 570 6 Clearfield 909 66 975 8 Crawford 1,178 63 1,241 8 Elk 377 6 383 3 Forest 29 0 29 1 Indiana 1,861 75 1,936 27 Jefferson 446 24 470 4 McKean 300 2 302 2 Mercer 1,973 111 2,084 31 Venango 590 25 615 1 Warren 118 6 124 1

There are 2,737 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 11 and November 17 is 380,667 with 36,856 positive cases. There were 56,111 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 17.

As of 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, there were 110 new deaths reported for a total of 9,465 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 9,897 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,608,986 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,232 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,171 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,695 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Nov. 17:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.