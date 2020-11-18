 

Deborah S. Paup

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Deborah PaupDeborah S. Paup, 68, of Seneca, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on May 11, 1952, in Oil City, PA, she was the only child of the late Mayo and Alice (Whitling) Paup.

Debbi was a graduate of Cranberry Area High School. She attended Clarion University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

Debbi worked for GTE, the radio station, and Frank Neal and Son’s.

She attended Seneca Evangelist Church. She loved to teach children’s Sunday School.

She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to make cards and do crafts.

Debbi is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

A private Graveside Service will be held at the cemetery.

A Celebration of Debbi’s life will be held at a later time.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials in Debbi’s name be made to Seneca Evangelist Church.

To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


