Featured Local Job: Mechanical Engineer

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource.

That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The Mechanical Engineer designs, develops, and tests all aspects of the mechanical components for production equipment in order to improve production output and performance objectives in a timely, cost-effective manner.

Duties:

Plans and designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes in plant.

Maximize equipment efficiencies by analyzing layout of equipment, workflow, and work force utilization.

Assist production in improving systems of production control, standard operating procedures, safety, and quality.

Recommends and implements improvements to equipment.

Develops and implements optimal, cost-effective manufacturing processes and methods in accordance with production specifications and quality standards.

Assists in coordination of the new equipment purchase, installation, and training.

Includes regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participation on project teams created to study, prepare recommendations, and implement solutions to various equipment related issues and problems.

Performs research, and analysis of manufacturing equipment processes and operations procedures, including production flow, equipment, and manpower utilization in order to make recommendations that will result in and promote more efficient and effective production operations.

Will gather information from a variety of sources, study problems, break them down into component parts and recommend solutions to coordinate elements by applying advanced analytical techniques and methods from a variety of disciplines including mathematics, science and engineering.

Provides engineering technical support to production operation.

Conducts investigations and analysis directed toward equipment utilization and operations necessary to meet customer specifications.

Assists in developing systems and controls to ensure a safe work environment and compliance with quality standards. Ensures that equipment, processes and procedures are directed toward achieving these standards.

Requirements:

Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus.

Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus.

Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities.

Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development.

Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail oriented with a mechanical aptitude.

Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment.

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation.

Typical Working Conditions:

The Mechanical Engineer divides his/her time between an indoor office environment at our Oil City location and in the manufacturing area of this facility.

The office environment is typically temperature controlled and clean, with normal air contaminants, such as dust, typically found in an office environment.

The manufacturing environment has regular exposure to loud and prolonged noise.

Regular exposure to hot temperatures of 95º F to 110º F in the summer due to the combination of the actual outside temperature and heat from the processes inside the facility. Employees are also exposed to cold temperatures, which is dependent on the actual outside temperature.

While in the manufacturing area, employees are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to include noise/hearing protection, safety glasses with side shields and steel toed work shoes.

Education and Experience:

B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering

5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required.

Steel related experience preferred

HOURS:

There is one shift available that consists of eight-hour shifts. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. May require additional hours of work on occasion, as required.

