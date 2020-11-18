 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

George P. “Geep” Marshall Jr.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Thumbnail-3George P. “Geep” Marshall Jr., 74, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Born in Franklin on July 31, 1946 he was the son of the late George P. Marshall Sr. and Jean Bleakley Marshall.

Geep was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School. He was a business man and inventor of “The Amazing Chicken Roaster.” He lived in Austin, Texas for a number of years and worked in the mobile housing industries.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1980. He was honored as Veteran Advocate of the Year for his work with other Veterans.

Geep will be remembered by his friends as a well-mannered, kind hearted person. He enjoyed going out to eat with his friends at Linda Lou’s.

He is survived by his former wife and friend, Gayle Nelson and other close friends, Stephen & Bridgett Beals, Lorna O’Connor, Patti David, John Anderson, Mary Jane Long and his buddies next door, Charlie, Molly and Spotty.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Geep’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.