George P. “Geep” Marshall Jr., 74, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Born in Franklin on July 31, 1946 he was the son of the late George P. Marshall Sr. and Jean Bleakley Marshall.

Geep was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School. He was a business man and inventor of “The Amazing Chicken Roaster.” He lived in Austin, Texas for a number of years and worked in the mobile housing industries.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1980. He was honored as Veteran Advocate of the Year for his work with other Veterans.

Geep will be remembered by his friends as a well-mannered, kind hearted person. He enjoyed going out to eat with his friends at Linda Lou’s.

He is survived by his former wife and friend, Gayle Nelson and other close friends, Stephen & Bridgett Beals, Lorna O’Connor, Patti David, John Anderson, Mary Jane Long and his buddies next door, Charlie, Molly and Spotty.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Geep’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.