Gladys L. Slagle, 95, of Brookville and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, November 16, 2020 at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

Born in New Salem on April 8, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Emma Rosella (Shaffer) Kunselman. She was married on May 19, 1949 to Carl Slagle.

Church was a very important part of Gladys life. She was a member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where her husband filled the pulpit.

She is survived by her husband of over 71 years, Carl Slagle of Brookville, a daughter, Sue Reddinger and her husband, Dave, of Summerville, two sons, Lenny Slagle of Hazen and Denny Slagle of Jackson, Tennessee, five grandchildren, Dr. Denny Slagle, Dawn Summers, Katie Life, Alissa Slagle, and Amanda Slagle, and four great grandchildren, Noah Slagle, Joshua Slagle, Ellie Slagle, and Lilly Life.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Gladys

by Katie Life

There’s something special

about this apron.

She said she bought the material

not long after she was married-

1949

for 56 cents per yard

at G.C. Murphy’s,

a cobbler’s apron she called it,

printed with yellow roses

and daffodils.

I slip my arms through the holes,

tie a bow at the back,

and suddenly

I’m her

with her lovely wrinkled palms

rolling out noodles dusted with flour.

I pull a recipe card

from one of the pockets,

and she’s not far away.

She’s in the room,

standing over steaming pans

of broth or chicken gravy,

wielding a wooden spoon

as skilled as a knight

in battle.

I remember when I was eight,

over hot stove burners

and whirling mixer blades,

she told me about Jesus,

what it meant to work hard,

and how to love with every ounce

of your soul.

I learned more sitting on that

kitchen stool

than I ever did

in college.

