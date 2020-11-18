Icy Roadway Leads to Rollover Crash on Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say icy road conditions led to a rollover crash on State Route 36 late Tuesday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:03 a.m. on November 17, on Route 36 just south of Park Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 60-year-old Johan Zwart, of State College, was operating a Ford Econoline E-350 retired school bus, that was converted to a motor home with living quarters, traveling north on Route 36 toward its intersection with Park Road.

According to police, Zwart lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions, and it exited the west berm of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then spun counterclockwise and overturned.

Zwart was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and East Main Towing Service assisted at the scene.

Zwart was cited for a speed violation.

RELATED:

Emergency Personnel Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 36

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.