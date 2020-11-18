Linda L. (Loper) English

Linda L. English, 71, of Henrys Bend Rd. Oil City, passed away Monday November 16, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

She was born in Oil City on May 11, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Paul and Phyllis Stoughton Loper.

Linda graduated from Cranberry High School.

She married T. Michael English and he survives.

Linda belonged to the Lutheran church in Venus.

She enjoyed playing cards, uno, and riding motorcycles. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed animals, especially dogs and cats.

Linda was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

In addition to her husband she is survived by 2 children; Michelle Lynn Amsler of Oil City and Joseph P. English and wife Jennifer of Venus. Grandchildren Jimmy Vogus, Brandon and Aaron English and a step granddaughter Courtney Toy & her husband Scott of Ft. Dix, NJ and many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are sisters Paulette Krug & her husband Sam of Ninety Six, SC., and her twin George Loper and wife Joyce of Columbia, MD.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son in law Bill Amsler.

There will be a private visitation for family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

