Michael J. Carbone, age 73, of Erie, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at home with his family at his side.

He was born October 31, 1947 in Erie, the son of the late Daniel and Frances St. George Carbone.

Michael was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was with the 114th Assault Helicopter Co. in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart for injuries received.

Following his return to Erie, he worked as a City of Erie Police dispatcher and later became an electrician for the City of Erie Fire Department, having retired in 2003 after 30 years of work.

In his free time, Michael worked as a disc jockey for Gannon’s radio station, WERG, on Super Soul Saturdays. He was known on air as “Mike West” and worked there from 1995 until 2014. He loved assembling and repairing anything electronic, and had a large collection of records.

Beside his parents, he preceded in death by a half-brother, Richard St. George.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Joy Bauer and her husband Randy of Fryburg, PA; two granddaughters, Kara (Alex) Gunter and Katie Durkin; a great-grandson, Jett Gunter; and a sister, Cheryl Hodowud of Miami Beach, FL.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at which time Funeral Services will be held.

Burial with Military Honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Super Soul Saturday, c/o Gannon Radio WERG, 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541.

