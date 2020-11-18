No New Taxes, Strong State CYS Audit, Good News for Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners offered taxpayers a bit of good news during their Tuesday morning work session.

Commissioners are expected to unveil their tentative 2021 budget at next week’s regular meeting.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius said they are planning to adopt an $18 million budget that plans no tax increases. Once the tentative budget is approved, it will be available for public review until it is formally adopted in December.

Another good news item was the Commonwealth’s positive review of Children and Youth Services (CYS).

“The state audit that was completed a few weeks ago shows CYS is doing a great job down there and they had no findings,” said Brosius. “We just wanted to acknowledge a great report, and we’ll talk more about that next week, I assume.”

Commissioners also plan to approve a $623,454.80 contract with Centre Communications (a COSTAR vendor) for a P35 and Analog System as another part of upgrades in emergency communication towers.

“These are digital transmitters that we will use at all seven of our sites,” said Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers. “This will advance us to the industry standard now, and we’ll be able to do digital at all the sites. If everything goes directly, we’re probably looking at January 1, and if we run into any catches, we’re probably looking at a February delivery.

“These pieces of equipment are going into the little buildings by each of the towers. Once we have one of those generators, we’re going to be moving it in, and I have one I am relocating. If you remember back from our last conversation, I said we were going to reallocate one existing building in order to save money.”

