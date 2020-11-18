Say What?!: 25-Foot-Tall Dinosaur Balloon Sculpture Breaks Guinness Record

ISTANBUL, Turkey – A team of artists used about 150,000 biodegradable balloons to construct a 25-foot-high sculpture of a dinosaur that captured a Guinness World Record in Turkey.

Guinness said Guido Verhoef, Bahar Belisan, and Willy Monroe teamed up with the Balloon Crew club to build the massive dinosaur sculpture in Istanbul.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.