SPONSORED: Deadline for The Allegheny Grille Thanksgiving Dinner Nears End; Upcoming Wing Night Rescheduled

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Allegheny Grille Thanksgiving dinnerFOXBURG, Pa. – The final day to make your reservations or place your to-go order for the Allegheny Grille’s delicious Thanksgiving dinner is this Thursday, November 19.

The cost is $19.00 per person (excludes beverage, tax & gratuity).

Choose: Turkey, Ham, or combo platter

Includes: mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, side salad, dinner rolls, and your choice of pumpkin pie or apple pie.

– Kids: Five to 10 are $9.50
– Kids: Four and under are free!

Must pre-order dinner choices upon making a reservation!

Pick up times will be 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Takeout orders must be paid when placing the order.

Call 724-659-5701 to make your reservation!

Allegheny grille takeout orders

allegheny-grill-wingsThe weekly wing night scheduled for Thursday, November 26th (Thanksgiving) has been moved to Wednesday November 25th.

New Winter hours are now in effect at Allegheny Grille.

New Winter Hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday to Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Thursday to Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Starting November 21st, Allegheny Grille will open earlier on Saturday and Sundays for breakfast!!!

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.! Due to the PLCB regulations, alcohol cannot be served until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

allegheny-Breakfast-Menu

Allegheny Grille will continue to have their patrons and employees follow the state’s guidelines.

They are following 50% capacity seating; outside seating will remain the same, with the patio tent now being open at all times for restaurant seating.

As always, the staff is continuing to clean and sanitize the building daily. Now, more than ever, Allegheny Grille recommends making reservations by calling 724-659-5701. They hope to see you all soon.

Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.

Reservations can be made with an outdoor request; however, outdoor seating is not guaranteed.

Weekday Menu:

The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.

Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.

Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.

Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Entertainment will be held on the patio on Tuesdays – rain or shine!

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
