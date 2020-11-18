SPONSORED: Pick an Ornament From Faller’s Money Tree for a Chance to Save Hundreds, Even Thousands!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Pick an ornament from Faller’s Money Tree for a chance to receive a discount from 10% to 50%!
The discounts will be taken off Faller’s everyday retail price – even items in their NEW Clearance Center!
The Money Tree event runs from Thursday, November 19, to Monday, November 23.
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
For anyone with concerns about shopping during the regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.
In an attempt to follow the new CDC protocols and to keep both customers and Faller’s staff safe, here are some guidelines:
1) Upon entry to the store, please use the hand sanitizer provided;
2) Please wear a face mask during your entire visit; and
3) Please practice social distancing.
For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.