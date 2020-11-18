 

State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, Burglary at Camp, Deer-Related Crashes

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 1 and 8:20 p.m. on November 16, an incident of theft by deception occurred on Wolfs Corner Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) obtained a known woman’s personal information and attempted to use it to file for unemployment compensation.

The victim is a 45-year-old female victim from Tionesta.

Burglary in Green Township

Around 2:59 p.m. on November 15, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a camp on Fern Drive near Nebraska Road in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say sometime between October 11 and October 12, an unknown individual(s) removed a sign from the front of a known 57-year-old Pittsburgh man’s camp and gained entry through the front door.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 7:45 p.m. on November 15, a deer-related crash occurred on U.S. 322 just west of Liberty Street in Clarion Township.

According to police, 27-year-old Kara E. Kline, of Leeper, was operating a 2008 Ford Escape, traveling west on U.S. 322 when a deer ran into the roadway. Kline applied her brakes in an attempt to avoid the deer, but the vehicle lost traction on the wet road surface and struck the deer, then struck a guide rail end.

Kline was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 8:00 a.m. on November 16, a deer-related crash occurred on State Route 66 just west of the North Country National Scenic Trail in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 48-year-old N.J. Hitchcock, of Bloomfield, New York, was operating a 2006 Ford Econoline E-350, traveling south on State Route 66, when the vehicle struck a deer that ran into the roadway.

Hitchcock was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front end.


