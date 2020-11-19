A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

