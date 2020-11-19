Anastasia D. Grove, 93, formerly of Johnstown, died Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on Biddle Street in Kane.

Born February 1, 1927 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of William and Sara Jones Dugan. On September 23, 1961 in Houtzdale, she married Clifford R. Grove, who died in 1999.

A homemaker, she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mundy’s Corner, Pa.

Surviving are three daughters, Dr. Sara (Brad Stiles) Grove of Chambersburg, Anastasia (Sterling) Watts of Kane and Mary Alicia (Jeff) Grove-Stover of Richmond, Va., and a niece Crissy Powell of Houtzdale.

She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by two sisters.

There will be no public service, and entombment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Day School, P.O. Box 674, Kane, PA 16735.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.