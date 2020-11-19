Andrew B. “Andy” Maitland, a loving husband and father, and resident of Cranberry, died unexpectedly from heart failure on November 17, 2020 at the age of 81.

Born October 18, 1939 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Merril and Gladys Maitland.

He married the former Joyce Smith, daughter of Bud and Thelma Smith of Smith’s Store, on June 1, 1963, and they shared 57 years of marriage.

Andy attended DeVry Technical Institute, Chicago, Illinois and Tri State University, Angola, Indiana graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He taught at Venango County Vo-Tech where he met fellow instructor Lee Richey and found they shared a common interest in ham radio operation. From this interest they co-founded Matric Limited, an electronics contract manufacturer, in 1971.

Upon retiring in 1991, Andy pursued other entrepreneurial ventures including Maitland Flight Opportunities, Inc., a flight instruction and re-certification company and The Wright Stuff, a pilot accessories shop which was well-known at the Franklin-Venango Regional Airport.

Throughout his life, Andy touched many lives. He spent his life devoted to his family, but most of all serving his savior, Jesus Christ. He enjoyed designing and building a variety of things, but most of all, things that flew! He had a passion for flying and obtained his pilot’s license at the age of 16 and has actively been flying until his passing. He was a member of Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Franklin Sport Chapter 988, of which he served as president for several years. Andy also was a member of Vintage Wings Inc., restoring aircraft.

Andy was a member of the Grace E.C. Church in Ninevah. He was a Lay Delegate, a member of the Pastoral Relations Committee, and very active in the Missions program. In addition, Andy was a Sunday school teacher for the Friends in Christ class for over 40 years. Being involved in the congregation was a big part of his walk with Christ.

In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Elizabeth and Joyce’s father and mother, Bud and Thelma Smith of Smith’s Store.

He leaves behind his wife, Joyce Maitland; two daughters, Beth Ann, of Mercerville, New Jersey, and Andrea, of Cranberry; and two granddaughters, Madison Laura and Elizabeth Ann.

Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, November 20,2020 and 10-11 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Grace E.C. Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church with Reverend John Friedlund, church pastor, officiating.

A graveside committal will follow the church service in the Starr Cemetery on Ninevah Road, Knox.

Due to the current rise in Covid-19 cases, the Maitland family asks that the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing are observed throughout calling hours and services.

For friends that are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Andrew B. Maitland to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate.

Online condolences may be sent to Andy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

