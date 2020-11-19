Angela M. Puglese

Angela Michelle Puglese, 46, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on Monday, November 16, 2020.

She was born in Clarion on December 6, 1973 to the late Richard L. Puglese, Sr. and Jean Charlene (Schall) Puglese.

Angela loved the outdoors and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a very loving and caring person; she was always there for anyone who needed anything.

She is survived by a son, Joseph R.M. Robinson of Clarksburg, West Virginia; a daughter, Santana A. Puglese of Oil City; two grandchildren, Charlynn A.M. Schrum and Joseph C.R. Robinson of Oil City; a brother, Richard L. Puglese Jr. of Clarksburg, West Virginia; a sister, Debbi Lambert and husband Marty of Brentsville, Virginia; and a nephew, Zachary Lambert also of Brentsville.

Also surviving are numerous cousins, including Suzette Jaggers and spouse Jake Lawson of Franklin, and Dawn Finland and husband Joseph (Moe) of Knox. Many aunts and uncles also survive.

In addition to her parents, Richard and Jean Puglese, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Eugene “Bill” Puglese.

No visitation or funeral service will be held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date, and those details will be announced when they become available.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To assist with funeral expenses, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca PA 16346. Donations and/or condolences may be made online by visiting www.hilebest.com. (Online Donations may be made by clicking the ‘Donate’ tab located at the top of Angela’s tribute page above).

