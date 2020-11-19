Charles V. Wilhere, Jr., 74, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

Born in Pittsburgh on November 11, 1946, he was a son of the late Charles V. Wilhere Sr. and Rita Marie Goebbles Wilhere.

He was a graduate of Langley High School in Pittsburgh.

Chuck worked as a mechanic his entire life and was a former co-owner of Oil City Automotive. He then went on to work at PennDot where he retired. He was certified a master mechanic being certified in turbine, diesel and gasoline engines.

He proudly served in Vietnam in the United States Army during the Vietnam War earning the National Defense Service Medal.

On June 30, 1967 he married the former Paula Y. Zerr in Pittsburgh and she survives.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three children; Charles P. Wilhere, Michael R. Wilhere and Dennis P. Wilhere; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, James M. Wilhere and Thomas P. Wilhere; four sisters, Mary Louise Chorazewicz, Linda Ann Wilhere, Susanne Rita Wilhere and Nancy Elizabeth Urbanek.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Frances Mary Mamich and a daughter, Deena M. Wilhere.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service and inurnment will be announced at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.