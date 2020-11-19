Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Deep-Fried Cheese Bites

These cheese bites make for the perfect appetizer!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 pound cheese curds or cubed cheddar cheese



1 cup beerOil for deep-fat frying

Directions

-Place 1/4 cup flour in a large resealable plastic bag. Add cheese curds, a few pieces at a time, and shake to coat.

-In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375°. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk beer and remaining flour. Dip cheese curds, a few at a time, into batter and fry for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

