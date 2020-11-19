Clarion Head Coach Shari Campbell Named an AVCA Coach of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Clarion Volleyball has been raking in the awards all season, with five of their players receiving all-conference recognition. This time, it’s coach Shari Campbell’s turn to be honored for her work, as she was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of the Year for region two, one of only four coaches in the region to receive the honor.

Region two includes Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Campbell was the only Pennsylvania coach to receive the honor. In total, forty volleyball coaches from around the country were named as Coaches of the Year.

Campbell’s Clarion team has a perfect 23-0 record in 2020, dropping only one set all season. Driven by the hitting dominance of Erica Selfridge and Korrin Burns alongside Brenna Campbell’s work at setter, Clarion has been one of the most efficient offensive teams in the state. Clarion’s efficiency and skilled ball control are testaments to Shari Campbell’s ability to teach and refine the technical aspects of the game while always preparing her team to compete at the highest level.

Congratulations to coach Shari Campbell!

