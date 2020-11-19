Clarion Hospital Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases Since Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 31 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

The previous report was released on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Wednesday, November 18, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/17/2020: 8,243

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 6,862

Positives: 513

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/17/2020: 24,884

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 10,169

Positives: 422

Butler Memorial Hospital reported two recent deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: one on Tuesday, November 17, and one on Wednesday, November 18.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/18/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

7 patients. 1 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

35 patients. 2 suspected. 33 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Protect yourself and those around you: wear a mask.

– Mass gatherings spread infection. Avoid groups of people.

– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

– Wash your hands.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

