Clarion-Limestone to Remain on Remote Learning Until December 7, Winter Sports Postponed

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – During Wednesday evening’s meeting, the Clarion-Limestone School Board voted to approve moving the district from the moderate phase to the substantial phase of the district’s Reopening Plan and to remain in remote learning until December 7.

The board also voted to postpone the start date for winter sports.

Once the district moves back into the moderate phase, the school will continue with remote Wednesday for the remainder of the second nine weeks.

Board member Nathaniel Parker noted the ad hoc committee for updating the school’s phased reopening plan has met and did begin discussions on how to create a plan that allows for five days of in-person instruction during the low phase. However, considering the current circumstances in the area, with COVID-19 cases sharply on the rise, the committee decided to first focus on improving remote instruction, as that is what was needed more immediately.

“We’re just trying to make the best of a bad situation,” Parker said.

According to both Parker and Elementary Principal Kristie Taylor, the committee is looking at how to create a hybrid program that utilizes both synchronous and asynchronous methods to offer the best possible educational model for students.

Superintendent Amy Glasl noted they are currently piloting some synchronous delivery of material with one teacher from each grade in the elementary school and one teacher in each subject at the high school.

While the extension of both the remote Wednesdays in the moderate phase and the extension of the current full remote learning were both supported unanimously by the board members, the change from moderate to substantial phase was not.

Concerns were raised about not holding sports while in the substantial phase, with Parker standing in support of continuing to allow athletics at the school, stating he wanted to give student-athletes “a chance” at continuing despite classes being held remotely.

Glasl noted that under the new update to the mask mandate, not only will students no longer be permitted mask breaks during in-person instruction, but athletes will now be required to wear masks during sports. She also noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Education was “highly recommending” that sports not be held while a school is in the substantial phase.

School nurse Gretta Edmonds noted that one issue with continuing sports is that one positive COVID-19 case in an athlete can put an entire team on immediate quarantine, effectively stopping the program, anyway.

Board member Kathy Henry called continuing sports “too risky” while the school is in the substantial phase and gave her support to postponing.

In the end, the vote to move the school from moderate to substantial phase was approved in a 6-3 vote, with Nathaniel Parker, Roger Powell, and Gary Sproul voting against the move.

A later vote made the postponement of winter sports official, moving the start date for winter sports to December 7 in a closer 5-4 vote, with Nathaniel Parker, Roger Powell, Dave Eggleton, and Rebecca Allison voting against it.

