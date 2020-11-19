Gene (Butch) Knight Blair Jr., 73, died peacefully in his sleep November 1, 2020, at his home in Carnation, Washington.

He was born September 22, 1947, in Portsmouth, Virginia, the son of Gene and Marian (Beers) Blair.

Gene had many friends from his Little League days in Rocky Grove and later graduated from Rocky Grove High School where he excelled at golf and played basketball. Gene was also a founding member of the popular local band, “The Guild.”

Gene attended the University of Pittsburgh where he studied engineering and went on to work for Pratt & Whitney in Florida. He worked as purchasing agent and dining room manager at Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre, and later as restaurant manager at Backstage Restaurant and Lounge. He moved to Washington state in 1989, and continued to work in the restaurant industry as a manager, and for the Washington State Liquor Control Board.

Gene and his wife, Joyce, were married in 1989 in Captiva Island, Florida. They shared a love of travel, and were happily married for 31 years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Larry.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Joyce (Kohler) Blair, are his son, Jeremy Blair and his wife, Jennifer Mann-Blair; two granddaughters, Emma Blair and Molly Blair; an aunt, Brenda Kroeber; the Beers and Lindsey families.

Per Gene’s request, there will be no services.

Condolences may be viewed and offered online at Flintoft’s Funeral Home and Crematory.

Those who wish to remember Gene in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation – direct link found here (or local restaurant workers’ relief fund) or ASPCA – direct link found here (or local animal rescue or shelter).

Remember Gene in the way you shared your time with him as a friend or family member:

When you can, attend your grandchild’s Little League baseball game

Play your guitar or in a band

Enjoy a round of golf with your family or friends

Walk on the beach

