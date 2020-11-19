Mary L. Blair went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

She was born in Worth Township, Mercer County on February 2, 1932 to William Harold and Alice May Whitesell Montgomery.

Mary was a graduate of Wesley Elementary and High School. Mary married Lee Blair on June 10, 1950 at Hickory Grove Church of God. Lee preceded her in death on January 17, 2017. Before Lee’s passing the couple celebrated 66 years of marriage. Lee and Mary wintered in Florida for many years.

Mary was a homemaker and help mate on their farm raising laying chickens and beef cows. Lee and Mary spent nearly 70 years in Venango County. The couple operated the Barkeyville Hardware and Blair Carpet Cleaning businesses for several years. Mary also was a Home Interiors consultant for a number of years.

Mary was an active member of Hickory Grove Church of God where she held positions of secretary/clerk for 35 years, Sunday School Teacher, VBS director, Youth Advisor, Officer in the Women’s Group and also the chairperson for the annual Terri Lynn nut sale for over 20 years. Mary also served as 4H leader for the Wesley Busy B’s for 12 years.

Mary’s greatest joy was spending time with dear family and friends. Sunset’s, waterfalls, flowers and birds where a few of Mary’s favorites of God’s creations. Mary wrote several poems and rhythms for her family that they have cherished. Mary was an avid conservationist, often seen gathering trash around the neighborhood.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Sandy McConnell and her husband Joe of Wesley, Margie Baseler and her husband Dave of Polk and Sharon Hawke and her husband William of Grove City. Her grandchildren; Scott and Jamie McConnell of Tennessee, Kent and Emily McConnell of New York, Matthew and Lisa Baseler of Franklin, Timothy and Hazel Baseler of Virginia, Trevor and Andrea Hawke of Grove City and Logan and Casey Hawke of Tarentum. Mary also has 10 great-grandchildren. Mary’s three sisters Florence Smith of Erie, Virginia Turner and her husband Norman of Grove City, Martha Smith and her husband Leroy of Grove City and two brothers Walter Montgomery of Grove City and Clifford Montgomery and his wife Diane of Grove City complete her family.

Mary was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her beloved husband Lee, three brothers Donald Montgomery, David Montgomery and Lawrence Montgomery, sisters Doris Montgomery Matthews and infant sister Twila Montgomery.

Funeral service were private.

Memorial donations in Mary’s honor may be sent to the Hickory Grove Cemetery Association or to the Hickory Grove Church of God 2194 Millbrook Road, Kennerdell PA 16374.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

