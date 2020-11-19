Pa. Dept. of Health: 29 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Two New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 19, that there were 7,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 288,978.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

There are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 628 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 12 and November 18 is 389,594 with 38,484 positive cases. There were 55,713 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 18.

As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, there were 116 new deaths reported for a total of 9,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 10,594 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,629,527 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/19/20 – 7,126

11/18/20 – 6,339

11/17/20 – 5,900

11/16/20 – 4,476

11/15/20 – 5,199

11/14/20 – 5,551

11/13/20 – 5,531

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1,331 64 1,395 32 Butler 3,218 95 3,313 52 Clarion 570 29 599 6 Clearfield 975 40 1015 8 Crawford 1,241 69 1310 9 Elk 383 10 393 3 Forest 29 2 31 1 Indiana 1,936 62 1,998 29 Jefferson 470 22 492 4 McKean 302 25 327 3 Mercer 2,084 58 2,142 32 Venango 615 36 651 4 Warren 124 8 132 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,786 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,265 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,184 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,169 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,786 of the total cases are in health care workers.

