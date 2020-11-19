Pennies from Heaven Receives $1,000 from Janney’s Clarion Office

CLARION, Pa. – The founder of Pennies From Heaven charity, Renee Vowinckel, receives a $1,000.00 check from Matt Lerch, Branch Manager, and Kyle Cathcart, Financial Advisor, of Janney Montgomery Scott.

Pennies From Heaven is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides Christmas gifts for children whose parents are working/in school and need a little help over the holidays.

Janney provides advice to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Their expertise includes guidance about asset management, corporate and public finance, equity and fixed income investing, equity research, institutional equity, and fixed income sales and trading, investment strategy, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, public and private capital raising, portfolio management, retirement and income planning, and wealth management.

Janney is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

The Clarion office is located at Applewood Center, 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

Additional company information is available at www.Janney.com.

