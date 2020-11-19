Phil Will Make Prediction But Groundhog Day Celebration Will Be Virtual

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney Phil will still be making his live annual prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day, but there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds at the event.

The Groundhog Club released an announcement on Tuesday that Phil, along with the Inner Circle, will still be making his live annual Prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob on February 2, 2021. However, they have determined that there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds due to the potential COVID-19 risks.

In early fall this year, the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club formed a Special Committee to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and stay ahead of options for Groundhog Day.

According to a release from Jeffrey Lundy, President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the committee has been in continuous contact with health officials and those providing guidance.

“The health and safety of our faithful followers and everyone associated with Phil’s prognostication has been our number one priority,” Lundy said in the release.

The Groundhog Club will continue to update the media and Phil’s followers on how to view the live ceremony and prognostication via broadcasting and on all outlets, including television, internet, and live streaming.

The Groundhog Club is also developing numerous live internet, website, and virtual events and interactions that will take the place of the traditional in-person events.

Information regarding the virtual events will be listed at www.groundhog.org.

“We want to assure Phil’s fans that even though the 2021 celebration will look different, the Inner Circle is excited to develop numerous virtual events and new opportunities to celebrate Groundhog Day,” Lundy said.

He also stated that in the unlikely event that it is determined that they can logistically and safely hold any in-person activities related to Groundhog Day, they will make that information available.

“The guests who come to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney each February from around the world are a key component to making Groundhog Day so special. We look forward to the day when we can welcome back all our guests and faithful followers, hopefully in February of 2022.”

