Police: Woman Faces Charges for Stealing Car in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville woman is facing felony charges related to the theft of a vehicle in Monroe Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Julie Lynn Paul.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were notified around 1:44 p.m. on July 22 of a vehicle that was stolen from the parking lot of the Eat’n Park restaurant in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

It was reported that a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was parked in the lot early that morning, but when the victim returned, the vehicle was gone. A canvass of the local businesses’ surveillance systems was then conducted, and a suspect was developed with the description of a white female in black pants and a white t-shirt with a black hoodie tied around her waist, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the description matched Julie Paul, who was known to the Clarion-based State police due to previous contact on the same day.

Paul was interviewed by police on July 24, at which time she reportedly admitted to taking the vehicle from the Eat’n Park parking lot and driving it to her mother’s home in Brookville.

Paul was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:00 a.m. on September 23, on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

She remains free after being released on her own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on November 24, with Judge Schill presiding.

