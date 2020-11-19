PSAC Permits Cross Country and Swimming and Diving, Clarion Wrestling to Continue MAC Season

CLARION, Pa. – After the PSAC board voted to cancel mandated athletics schedules and championships for all winter sports, the PSAC has permitted league championship play for both women’s and men’s swimming and diving and women’s and men’s cross country.

The decision affects Clarion University’s women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams as well as their women’s cross country team, who will hold a winter season. The league is still finalizing their championship dates, but the cross country championships are expected to be held in late March, while the swimming and diving championships are expected to be held in late April.

Furthermore, Clarion University has stated their intent to continue with their wrestling season as scheduled. The Clarion squad, who competes in the MAC, is slated to begin their season in January.

