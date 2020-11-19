SPONSORED: Christmas and Gift Giving Is More Important Than Ever Before!
CLARION, Pa. – Who would have ever believed that the year 2020 has turned out the way that it has evolved with the COVID-19 crisis?
With hope and faith and a generous dose of love, we here at FL Crooks & Co. are doing our best to move our lives and our business forward, not only for ourselves but for everyone in our circle of influence.
Earlier this year in mid-February, we were in a celebratory mood when our store was among two dozen recipients of a Century Store Award at the Chicago Collective, honoring men’s clothing stores that have been in business for 100 years or more. Ironically, a month later we were closed for two months under a mandate by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe. Once we were permitted to re-open, navigation has been tricky and continues to be a real challenge.
In spite of unprecedented obstacles in this turbulent year, what keeps us at FL Crooks & Co. motivated and excited is our wonderful customers who appreciate quality and fashion and proper fit. Christmas and gift-giving in 2020 are more important than ever before. We are open so come on in, and let us check some items off of your Christmas shopping list. Here are some great suggestions:
– Hoodies of all kinds – lightweight, comfortable with stretch, by wonderful companies like The North Face and Patagonia which are the darlings of the outdoor clothing industry;
– Shoes – we stock over 2,000 pairs of men’s and women’s shoes including Merrell, Johnston & Murphy, Keen, Olukai, Dansko, Naot, Jambu, L’Artiste, Spring Step, Sperry, Sorel, etc.;
– Slippers – including Sherpa lined footwear from Barbour and Olukai;
– Flannel shirts – from various companies including The North Face, Patagonia, and a special rack priced at $19.99;
– Women’s pajamas from PJ Salvage and Me Moi;
– Sweaters – cozy and comfortable from Tommy Bahama, Tribal, Charlie b, Prana, etc.;
– Jewelry – Pandora continues to be a longtime favorite.
As always, gift wrapping is free. Gift cards make great gifts too!
We are grateful for our strong relationship with our customers now more than ever. We want to make your Christmas shopping for you as easy as possible. We are open, and we are here for you.
Thank you!
Jim Crooks
FL Crooks & Co.
539 Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.