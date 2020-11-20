 

Friday, November 20, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Rain showers before 5am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


