Clarion Hospital Reports 58 New COVID-19 Cases Since Wednesday, Urges Safety Over Upcoming Holiday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 58 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, November 20, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/19/2020: 8,451

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 7,060

Positives: 571

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/19/2020: 25,424

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 10,533

Positives: 429

Butler Memorial Hospital reported two deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday, November 19.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/20/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

9 patients. 0 suspected. 9 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

28 patients. 0 suspected. 28 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Butler Health System’s most recent report included the following joint statement, released by the American Hospital Association (AHA), the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Nurses Association (ANA). The statement is not new, but is consistent with what BHS has been saying to the community about safety. BHS leadership is deeply concerned about the weeks following the holidays, and the potential for even greater community spread.

AHA, AMA, ANA are urging the public to help stop COVID-19 spread over holidays. In an open letter to the American people, the AHA, AMA and ANA recently called on the public to scale back traditional gatherings this holiday season to celebrate safely and help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“We are all weary and empathize with the desire to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, but given the serious risks, we underscore how important it is to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands,” the letter states.

“Following these science-based, commonsense measures is the best way to prevent our health care systems and dedicated health care professionals from being overwhelmed by critically ill patients. We must protect the doctors, nurses and other caregivers who have tirelessly battled this virus for months. You can do your part to ensure they can continue to care for you and your loved ones.”

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Protect yourself and those around you: WEAR A MASK.

– Avoid close contact (less than 6 feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Be very careful having school-age children and college-age youth around family members who are otherwise avoiding contact with others. Being in the same family offers no protection.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: The COVID-19 testing site at Clarion Hospital will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.