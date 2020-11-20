Elsie Genevieve Blankfield, age 94 years young, passed into eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 17, 2020.

She had been a resident of Wesbury Methodist Nursing Home for the past five years.

Elsie was one of ten children of Ruben and Nellie Rickard and leaves behind one sister, Becky Fisher. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years John (Jack) Blankfield and one grandson, Danny Greathouse.

Elsie is survived by her five daughters: Bonnie (husband Joe) Greathouse, Eileen (husband Bill) Mantz, OFS, Kathleen (husband Dale) Sihrer, Amy (husband Paul) Mercier, OFS and Mary (husband Chuck) Everitt, OFS. There are also twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Born on December 27, 1925, she grew up during some of the toughest periods of American history. Elsie was a Practical Nurse who graduated from the Franklin School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA in 1943 and the Roselia Foundling and Maternity Hospital also in Pittsburgh, PA in 1946.

After Jack retired from the Navy they moved to Cochranton in 1964 and when her children reached school age, Elsie went back to work in Flickengers Nursing Home in Meadville, PA. She and Jack later used their loving skills to perform hospice care for long time friend Germaine Poux and her son Paul. They also took care of her sister, Stella Pointz and friends Emma Fritz and Carl Brunot.

When Elsie finally retired, she took up weed whacking as a hobby and loved every minute of it and the repair jobs on the weed whackers performed by Jack.

Family gatherings were Elsie’s time to shine, pulling out the good china and silver ware, setting up all the tables and preparing monstrously large meals to feed her brood, friends and family. Serving hot coffee and dessert at the end of the meal meant a different kind of gathering in the kitchen where helpers, elbow to elbow, appeared to help with the clean-up.

Elsie and Jack were always active in their parishes at St. Hippolyte and St. Patrick. At St. Hippolyte they worked the Chicken Dinners, sang in the choirs and Elsie helped the Rosary Altar Society with the cleaning of the Church. They were inseparable in their later years and passed their love of God on to their children and grandchildren.

Viewing to be at Dickson’s Funeral Home at 123 Franklin St., Cochranton on Sunday November 22, from 1-4 PM with a Vigil Service at 3:45. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday November 23 at St. Hippolyte Parish in Frenchtown at 1:00.

The family asks that Masses be said for the repose of mom’s soul and any donations be sent to St. Hippolyte Parish in lieu of flowers.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

