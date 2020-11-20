Emlenton Man Charged With Assaulting Woman, Fleeing in Her Vehicle Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man was held for court on Wednesday on charges from an incident where he allegedly assaulted a woman, then fled the scene in her vehicle.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 33-year-old Masson Cruse Powers were held for court on November 18:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Felony 2



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Powers is currently free on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Emlenton in late October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:06 p.m. on October 29, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched for a welfare check at a residence on Kerr Avenue in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

At the scene, police determined that a physical domestic altercation had occurred between Masson Cruse Powers and a known victim, the complaint notes.

The victim reported that an argument had escalated into a physical altercation during which Powers placed his right arm around her throat and choked her until she passed out, according to the complaint.

The victim told police Powers then kicked her to wake her up, grabbed her by the hair, threw her around the house, dumped water over her head, and threaten to zip-tie her. The victim stated Powers choked her multiple times and also hit her on the right cheek. He also made her go upstairs and threatened to zip-tie her again, then dragged her to the basement and across the basement floor, the complaint indicates.

The victim reported she had screamed for help. Powers then went upstairs, and she was able to escape from the basement, the complaint states.

Powers fled the scene driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Blazer that belonged to the victim and took the victim’s cell phone with him, without her permission, according to the complaint.

Powers was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 11:40 a.m. on November 1.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.