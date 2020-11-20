Pa. Dept. of Health: 52 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 20 New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 20, that there were 6,808 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 295,786.

There are 2,952 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 659 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 13 and November 19 is 393,010 with 40,122 positive cases. There were 54,209 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 19.

As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, November 19, there were 108 new deaths reported for a total of 9,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 11,175 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,648,870 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/20/20 – 6,808

11/19/20 – 7,126

11/18/20 – 6,339

11/17/20 – 5,900

11/16/20 – 4,476

11/15/20 – 5,199

11/14/20 – 5,551

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1395 46 1441 32 Butler 3313 113 3426 54 Clarion 599 52 651 6 Clearfield 1015 61 1076 8 Crawford 1310 52 1362 10 Elk 393 14 407 3 Forest 31 20 51 1 Indiana 1998 64 2062 31 Jefferson 492 29 521 4 McKean 327 5 332 3 Mercer 2142 56 2198 33 Venango 651 23 674 5 Warren 132 22 154 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 31,148 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,315 cases among employees, for a total of 37,463 at 1,197 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,179 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,886 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

