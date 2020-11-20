Plea Hearing for Strattanville Woman Charged After Two-Year-Old Child Suffers Skull Fracture Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing for a Strattanville woman facing felony charges related to her two-year-old child being discovered with a skull fracture was continued on Wednesday.

A plea hearing for 25-year-old Brittany Marie Biehl was continued on November 18 and is scheduled to resume on January 6 at 9:00 a.m. in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

Biehl faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1



– Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

She is currently free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred late last year in Clarion Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on November 2, 2019, Trooper Norbert, of the Clarion-based State Police, was assigned to investigate an incident involving a two-year-old female victim with a fracture to the skull and suffering from a brain bleed.

The incident began when the victim was brought to Penn Highlands Pediatrics for treatment of seizures. The victim’s mother, Brittany Marie Biehl, reported the victim was having more seizures and had been hitting her head more often than in the past, the complaint states.

The victim was reported to have decreased muscle tone, seizures, and other disorders.

After the physician’s assistant checked the victim’s eyes, the mother was told that the victim needed to be taken to the emergency room for further testing. At the emergency room, the victim was given a CT scan which showed the child had a fracture to the skull and a brain bleed, according to the complaint.

The injury was critical enough that the victim was transported to Children’s Hospital for further treatment, the complaint states.

The Child Advocacy Doctor at Children’s Hospital reported there was no medical condition that would cause these injuries to the victim. The doctor also advised the victim does not have the physical capability to do that to herself, stating “these injuries are signs of abuse,” according to the complaint.

Biehl was then interviewed.

She admitted verbally (and gave a written statement) that during the week of October 28 through October 31, she was frustrated because (the toddler) was sick, fussy, and teething. She advised that she was stressed out because her fiance was not home to help her. She said that as she was putting (the toddler) to bed in her crib, she was “not as gentle as normal” and hit her head off the side of the crib railing and may have hurt her, according to the complaint.

Biehl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 3:49 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

