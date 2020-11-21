 

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Clarion Wins State Volleyball Title

Saturday, November 21, 2020 @ 12:11 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

126908968_248133363424261_5241628325187175844_nMECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Clarion Area captured the state title in dominant fashion, overcoming early mistakes to cruise to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 win over Marian Catholic to win the PIAA Class A Championship.

(Photos by Kirkland Photography.)

Korrin Burns led the way with 19 kills, while Erica Selfridge had 18 kills. Aryana Girvan was clutch for the Bobcats, using her solid service game to jumpstart rallies and secure key points. Brenna Campbell had another characteristically strong performance organizing the offense.

126092942_2893130517637634_8982464033945635959_n

Clarion had a poor opening to the match, making seven early errors to quickly fall behind 8-2. Fortunately for the Bobcats, they swiftly cleaned up their play, going on an 8-2 run of their own to equal the score at 10 apiece. The efficient hitting of Selfridge and strong service game of Girvan was key in the comeback, which pulled Clarion right back into the set.

Selfridge powered the Bobcats on to victory in the opening set, tallying nine kills and two aces to grow Clarion’s lead to 23-15, regaining momentum and control over the set. A kill by Burns put the Bobcats on the brink, before a Simko ace secured the first set for Clarion, winning 25-16.

126177787_706807416915159_458649212342131957_n

The beginning of the second set was sloppy, with both teams making both hitting and service errors. With Marian Catholic holding a 7-6 lead, Clarion went on another big run, scoring six of the next seven points to pull ahead 13-7. Clarion was able to put tremendous pressure on Marian Catholic, using strong serves and a firm backrow attack to push their lead to 20-13. Burns and Selfridge bossed the rest of the set, securing two kills and an ace to win the final three points of the set, winning 25-14. Girvan was also key in the second set win, continuing to provide solid serves while chipping in with kills.

Up two sets to none, Clarion surged ahead early in the third set, using the strong service of Burns to pull ahead 4-1. A mini-run by Marian Catholic thrust the Fillies back into the game, equaling the Bobcats at 8-8. Just as in the first two sets, Clarion found their groove midway through the third set, taking advantage of Marian Catholic errors and more strong serving to pull ahead 21-14.

126974981_682263275812186_6478594678381756247_n

Needing four points to secure the state title, Clarion’s big hitters delivered, with Burns and Selfridge scoring the last four points to win the title. A strong kill by Burns secured the championship point, a fitting end to Clarion’s dominant season.

The championship is Clarion’s second state title, having won their first title in 2012. Clarion concludes the season with a 24-0 record, having lost only one set all season. The Bobcats swept their way through the playoffs en route to the state crown.

126908369_694099704622758_2075271642433277240_n

127014164_1327872470886712_6349010460468401801_n

126366602_792862564629810_3819095188036783728_n


