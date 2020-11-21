A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely before 9am, then rain showers. High near 49. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 34. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

