Beryl D. Ace, 86, of Oil City formerly of Cranberry, passed away at 10:02 A.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City following a lengthy illness.

Born in Franklin on October 3, 1934 he was a son of the late Bennie and Frances Cotherman Ace.

He grew up in Franklin with his brother and sister. As a child, he enjoyed hunting with his brother, fishing and numerous sports. At the age of 14, Beryl was accidentally shot on July 4th, but made a full recovery and went on to be a standout basketball player and graduated Franklin High School in 1952.

Beryl’s first job was delivering milk door to door. He also worked at the former R&O Service on 12th St. in Franklin. He then began repairing and building large diesel machines throughout the United States and South America. Beryl worked for a period of time at the former CPT and then GE.

Beryl was a well-known Referee at many area high school sporting events for 31 years. He also umpired baseball and softball. During his 31 years officiating he made many friends and was well respected throughout the area. His reputation was very important to him. He was the interpreter for his officiating district. One of Beryl’s favorite sayings was, “What you do in practice is what you will do in the game.”

Beryl enjoyed spending his spare time gardening and doing yard work around his home on Rt. 322 in Cranberry. Anyone who came in contact with Beryl would have a story to tell.

Beryl met his wife, the former Carol Oakes and they were married on November 13, 1954. They had three children; Diana, Holly and Amanda. His wife had taken care of him at home prior to his arrival at Oakwood Heights. Carol was still continuing to visit him daily.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gerald Ace; a sister, Lola Phillips; an infant sister, Joyce Elaine Ace; and a daughter, Amanda Ace.

There will be no visitation or services.

Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Van.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

