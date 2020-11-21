Carol A. Moore, 76, of Marienville, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Snyder Memorial. Carol was born March 2, 1944, in Brookville, PA, and was the daughter of the late William and Arlene Ashton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Moore, in 2004, and dear friend Emily Gilbert in 2018. She is survived by her niece Diana Clary, with whom she had a special relationship, and her husband John. Her sister-in-law Dora Depew, great-niece and nephew Kayla Wegner and Billy Huey, brother-in-law David Moore and his wife Bonnie and other several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many friends located in Marienville, many of which she made while walking her dog. Dear friends Ray and Lisa Crispin and Dick and Kathy Carroll also held a special place in her heart.

Her hobbies included watching westerns, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. She was a huge animal lover and faithfully dedicated her life to caring for many dogs over the years, most recently, her beloved dog Bentley.

As per her wishes, there will be no public service held. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021.

