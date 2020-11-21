 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jumbo Pumpkin Pecan Muffins

Saturday, November 21, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Perk up an autumn morning with one of these hearty muffins!

Ingredients

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup canned pumpkin
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup chopped pecans

TOPPING:
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup finely chopped pecans
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. In another bowl, combine the eggs, pumpkin, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in pecans. Fill six greased or paper-lined jumbo muffin cups three-fourths full.

-In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, pecans and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over batter.

-Bake at 375° for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


