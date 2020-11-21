Ellen Faulk Simpson, 92, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her home in Florida, surrounded by her loving family on November 17, 2020.

Born on January 11, 1928, in Allison Park, she was the daughter of the late Walter D. and Marion Heverline Faulk.

Ellen was a 1946 graduate of Cranberry Area High School.

On April 19, 1947, the Rev. Norman Constable married her to Joseph R. Simpson in Calvary Methodist Church, in Oil City. Joseph preceded her in death on June 17, 2014. They shared 67 years of marriage together.

Ellen was a longtime member of Calvary Methodist Church in Oil City.

Mrs. Simpson was a former employee of Dr. H.W. Orr and Sears Roebuck of Oil City, before starting her family. She moved to Clearwater, Florida with her family in 1959. Ellen was an active member of Clearwater Community Reformed Church. She was a former Sunday School teacher and served as a Sunday School secretary. Ellen was a Clearwater High School band booster and a volunteer worker for the elderly.

Ellen enjoyed roller-skating, family camping, sewing, crocheting, and playing the card game 500. A favorite hobby was tinting photographs using photographer’s oil paints. That was good pocket money for a high school girl, plus very enjoyable.

Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are two sons James J. Simpson and his wife Phyllis and William F. Simpson and his wife Irene; sister in law, Beth N. Faulk; cousin, Frank Rick ; seven grandchildren, James Simpson and his wife Ashley, Phillip Simpson and wife Rebecca, Laura Gabriele-Enriquez and husband Rob, David Simpson, and Katherine Simpson; and seven great grandchildren, Christopher Simpson, Julie Simpson, Madelyn Simpson, Paisley Simpson, James Lucas Simpson, Ava Grace Gabriele-Enriquez, and Addison Kate Simpson.

Also surviving is a niece Robin Sampsell and husband David; two nephews, Faron Faulk and wife Sheri, Mark Faulk and wife Jennifer; sisters-in-law Margaret Daugherty, Sandra Hutchinson of Delavan, NY, and Linda Miller of Oil City; cousin Barbara Dunlap and husband Richard of Oil City and Maureen Maleski and her husband of Emlenton; a step brother-in-law Joseph Shreffler of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joseph Simpson, two brothers, Lawrence W. Faulk and Fredrick C. Faulk, precede Ellen in death. There will be a visitation at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am, with funeral services following at 11 am with the Pastor Ali Berkey, Pastor of the Calvary Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial made be made in Ellen’s name to the Calvary Methodist Church, 115 East First Street, Oil City, or to The National Pancreas Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

