Joan Ditty Freeman passed away peacefully on November 19th under the loving and watchful care of her husband of 69 years, George Freeman.

She was 90 years old and born in Summerville. Her family moved to Knox when she was 9 years old and she never wanted to leave the town.

Joan loved everything Knox had to offer, whether it was chatting with people at the stores, quilting at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, helping with local elections, attending her sons school activities at Keystone, playing bridge with the ladies from town, golfing at Hi Level and Foxburg, and participating in the Clarion County Garden Club.

Additionally, George and Joan traveled across the country as part of the National Tree Farmer of the Year Award, sharing their stories and desire to improve Pennsylvania’s and the nation’s forests. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Ditty, and brothers Jack, Paul, and Bob.

She is survived by her husband, George, and sons George V., of Jacksonville, Florida; Robert and his wife Lisa of Lancaster, and David and his wife Bonnie of Knox, and a sister Florence McElhattan of Pittsburgh. She is a grandmother to Cara and her husband, Carlos Salazar, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; Amy and her husband, Ryan Rodriguez, of Jacksonville, Florida; George E. Freeman and his wife, Kozue, of Iwakuni, Japan; Christopher and Andrew Freeman of Lancaster, and Natalie and her husband, Tyler Helmick, of Front Royal, Virginia. She has 6 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Karla Beichner for being a loving caregiver and friend to the end. Friends and family will be received from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, November 21,2020 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will be held in the church at 2 p.m. Sunday with Reverend Karen Parsh, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, officiating over the services.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing. A 25-person occupancy during calling hours at the funeral home should also be observed.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

If you do not feel well, please leave online condolences/send sympathy cards.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be given in the name of Joan Ditty Freeman to the Clarion/Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or online at www.cfvna.org/donations.asp.

Online condolences may be sent to Joan’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

