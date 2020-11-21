Mr. Lawrence R. “Larry” Wensel, 87, formerly of Clarion County and currently of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Larry was born on January 18, 1933 in Clarion County to the late Samuel A. and Evelyn M. Sarvey Wensel. He married JoElla Steelsmith Jenkins on December 31, 1988 in Clarion.

He was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. Larry was a veteran having served in the US Airforce. He entered the service on June 13, 1951 in Clarion and was honorably discharged on April 9, 1962 at Briggs Air Force Base in El Paso, TX.

Larry worked as a truck driver for Hafer Truck Service in Cochranton, retiring in 2007.

He was a member of Yahweh Free Brethren Assembly.

Larry enjoyed woodworking, gardening, traveling, beekeeping, and being with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife JoElla of Titusville; five children, Patricia Boeshaar and her husband William of Clovis, NM, Rose Adams of Oil City, Norma Warner and husband Joseph of Oil City, John Wensel and wife Michelle of Rouseville and Robin Pusbach and Townville; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a son Thomas Wensel; an infant daughter Lisa Wensel; three brothers, Samuel, Merl, and Sylvester Wensel; and one sister Hazel Lerch.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and attend a funeral service there on Monday at 11 a.m. with full military rites being observed.

Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in Warren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Humane Society 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.