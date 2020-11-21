M. Alberta Pier Armant, 100, of St. Paul’s Continuing Care Home in Greenville, PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 18, 2020, with family at her side.

She married John F. Armant in 1941 and had been married 71 years at the time of his death in 2012. The couple served the Lord for many years in many capacities. They were very involved in Youth for Christ during their kids’ teen years. She loved singing in the choir, being involved with all church activities and worked for many missions throughout their lifetime.

Her greatest joy was her family. Jack and Millie Armant of Franklin, and Dave and Deb Armant of Meadville; and daughter Bertie Acker who passed away in 2001.

She was blessed with 12 Grandchildren, 29 Great-Grandchildren and 2 great-great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Patty Pier, of California.

A time of remembrance will be at the convenience of the family.

A time of remembrance will be at the convenience of the family.

