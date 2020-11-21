Miles Rhoads, 92, of Franklin, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born October 7, 1928 in Franklin, Miles was the son of the late Guy and Mildred Wilson Rhoads. He married Betty Wentworth on June 16, 1950 and she survives him.

Prior to his retirement, Miles worked as a lineman/installer/repairman for General Telephone which later became Verizon. He was a member of Messiah Baptist Church and the Telephone Pioneers. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and built several pieces of furniture for several local churches. He also enjoyed electrical work and storytelling. Miles especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Miles is survived by his son, Gary “Dusty” Rhoads and his wife, Sherry, of Franklin; his 2 grandchildren, Leah Rhoads Rice and her husband, Bill, and Shawn Rhoads and his fiancee’, Beth Dunkle, all of Frankin; and his 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Robert Neal.

Visitation for Miles will be held at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Sunday, November 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 23rd at 11 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, Gardinier Funeral Home will be adhering to social distancing protocols and strongly recommends those attending wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Venango County Humane Society – 286 S. Main Street, Seneca PA 16346.

To send flowers, cards, or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

