Mona Mae Fair Vensel, 92, formerly of the Parker-Bruin area passed away at 5:30 AM Thursday morning (11-19-20) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born in Perry Twp., Clarion Co. on November 26, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Peter Leslie and Iva Mae McIlwain Fair.

On May 11, 1949, she married the late Milo Vensel who passed away June 26, 1989.

Surviving is two daughters: Sara Lee (Robert) Eisnaugle of Jackson, OH and Victoria Ann (Randy) Johns of Parker; two sons: William S. Vensel of Parker and Jeffrey R. (Gladene) Vensel of Sligo; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Sarah Stnard of Buffalo, NY and Shirley Cooper of Wilson, NC; number nieces and nephews.

In addition to husband, she was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Darlene Vensel, granddaughter Mary Vensel, brothers Leslie, Don, John, and Cliff Fair, sisters Helen Slagle, Agnes O’Hara, Margaret Loveland, and Kathryn Atchison.

Family visitation from Noon to 2:00 PM Monday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, where a Family Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM with burial to follow at Bear Creek Cemetery at Petrolia. Masks must be worn at the visitation and social distancing will be followed.

