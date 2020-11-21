 

SPONSORED: Have Wanango Country Club Help With Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year

Saturday, November 21, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

turkeyRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Need a little help with Thanksgiving prep this year? Give Wanango Country Club a call.

Wanango Country Club will not be open on Thanksgiving day but is here to help with Thanksgiving day prep! Wanango can help prepare the entire turkey dinner with all the sides for the family or a single-plated turkey dinner.

Orders must be placed no later than Monday, November 23rd.

Download and print this order form to make the process simple.

Pick-up is on Wednesday, November 25th, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Wanango Country Club 1


